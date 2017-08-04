The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for an 80-year-old sailor from Massachusetts whose boat was found off the coast of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Thursday evening.

Richard Pratt’s sailboat, the Tarrier, was found aground with its sails up, and skiff still attached.

“Usually if the skiff’s still tied to the stern, there’s either somebody on board – or supposed to be,” said Craig Garland, a member of the Cape Elizabeth Water Extraction Team who responded to the report of the unmanned boat.

Garland said the boat did not appear to be damaged.

“It raised enough concern for us to launch a search,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi said.

A log book located on board led searchers to look from Cape Elizabeth to Ogunquit, Maine. According to the Coast Guard, the search covered 304 square nautical miles.

The search was suspended on Friday afternoon. According to Barresi, searchers did not find any sign of Pratt or any of his belongings. They will resume the search if new information surfaces.

While the Coast Guard could not confirm where Pratt lives in Massachusetts, a boat database shows his sailboat’s home port in Cohasset.