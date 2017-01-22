Coastal Storm to Bring Wind, Snow & Ice

Patchy dense fog to start. Clouds stick around with a spotty afternoon shower. Breezy with highs in the low to mid 40s. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Winds, rain, snow and ice — it appears this next coastal storm will have it all.

Our weather takes a downturn late Sunday. The Patriots game will be dry, but winds will begin to increase out of the east. That could impact the game, especially during the second half.

On Monday, the rain will arrive from the south. North of the Massachusetts Turnpike, the forecast is a bit iffier. We will see a rain, snow and ice line setting up.

A wintry mix is possible along the state line of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Main snow is possible across the western half of New Hampshire — from Nashua north. Significant snow accumulations (6 inches or more) are possible.

From eastern New Hampshire through interior Maine a significant ice storm is possible. Some forecast models are showing 1 inch (or more) ice accumulations &n dash; even half that amount is serious — if the full potential were realized it would be crippling.

Along the coast we will see a round of drought denting rain! One to three inches is possible from the north shore through the cape and islands and into Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Another concern will be the high winds. The strongest wind gusts will be felt across New Jersey and Long Island, but 60 mile per hour gusts are possible for the Cape and Islands.

Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. The timing of the worst wind is between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Dry weather and typical temperatures follow this storm. We’re expecting mainly dry weather in the next weekend.