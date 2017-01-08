Cold Air Continues Following Storm

What a storm! We were blitzed by heavy snow throughout the afternoon and evening Saturday on the South Shore.

Totals were over 20 inches in East Bridgewater and near that from South Weymouth to Carver! Snow has finished up, but the cleanup continues.

We’ll be helped by some dry weather, although it will be quite cold. Highs struggle to make the low 20s through today and tomorrow.

Breezes will be light, but the air will still bite. Lows will plummet to the single digits by tomorrow morning, and even the teens by Tuesday morning. However, in true Winter of 2016-17 fashion, our turnaround will be both spectacular and immediate.

We’re following the milder air now working through the Plains, and it will catch a ride on a warm front as it heads toward New England by the middle of the workweek. It may initially mean some light mix on Tuesday evening, but with overwhelming warmth propelling us to near 50 by Wednesday, we’re ensured the next round of precipitation will be rain.