Cold Blast to Hit Region After Mild Weather

Today (Tuesday): More clouds than sun, spring feeling. Highs around 50. Overnight Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wednesday: Arctic wind. Temperatures fall to the 20s, wind chill in the teens. Gusts to 50 mph.

An area of high pressure will usher in continued dry and mild weather into New England today. We're expecting partly cloudy skies with highs reaching into the low 50s across the south and the low 40s across the north.

A sea breeze may develop along the coast later this afternoon. An arctic cold front will traverse across the region overnight with gusty northwest winds developing behind it.

Expect lows to dip into the mid to upper 20s south and mid teens north under partly cloudy skies.

A strong Canadian high pressure system sinks into the region for Wednesday. Highs will be about 20 degrees colder than today in the low 30s south and mid teens north.

An increasing mid to late March sun angle and sunny skies will slightly offset the impacts of the arctic air mass. Gusty northwest winds develop during the day, gusting up to 40 mph with wind chills in the teens.

Surface high pressure moves overhead on Thursday, resulting in continued dry weather with some gusty winds continuing. High temperatures will moderate into the mid to upper 30s south and mid 20s north. On Friday, high pressure will shift offshore as the next weather system approaches New England from the nation’s Corn Belt.

Clouds will be on the increase with scattered rain showers around. Highs on Friday reach into the mid to upper 40s south and low 40s north. Taking a look ahead into the weekend, expecting a high pressure area to push a stalled front south of the region.

Mostly cloudy skies will be overhead with highs in the low 50s on Saturday with scattered rain showers. An area of low pressure will track across New England on Sunday, bringing more precipitation to the area with highs reaching into the upper 30s to low 40s. High pressure tries to nose in behind the system into Monday.

More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on necn and NBC Boston.