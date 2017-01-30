Cold Front, Accumulating Snow Approaching

Today (Monday): Sun to clouds late with Cape & Island flurries. Highs in the 30s. Overnight Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the teens. Tuesday: Bright start to snow showers. Highs around 30. (Published 42 minutes ago)

For the first time since January 19, the temperature at Boston Logan Airport cooled below freezing at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, ending a near record long January Thaw.

Now another weak cold front moves on by with a few flurries this evening and overnight. Lows in the 20s south, upper teens the Merrimack Valley and the Worcester Hills, to near 10 well north.

With more sun than clouds, Monday is more seasonable in the mid to upper 30s, 20s north. Monday afternoon also brings the chance for another round of snow and sleet along the Cape & the Islands as a low pressure system just misses our area.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the days to watch for accumulating snowfall. Tuesday morning starts off dry a clipper low pressure system races into New England. Afternoon snow becomes light to moderate in western and southern New England, high in the 20s to low 30s. Spotty snow continues overnight and Wednesday.

It could make for a slow and slick drive home on Tuesday and a messy morning commute Wednesday. Snowfall totals of a coating to 3” of in higher elevations. Snow showers could even linger into early Thursday, Groundhog Day, but the temperatures take a dive soon after this system moves out with highs into the upper 20s by Friday. Next weekend looks cold and dry, then on the anniversary of The Blizzard of '78, we may have significant coastal storm moving on in.

We'll keep you posted.