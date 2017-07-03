Cold Front Drops Through Region Ahead of 4th of July

Today (Monday): Sun and a few clouds, stunning. Highs in the 80s. Overnight Monday Night: Clear & in the 70s at fireworks, lows in the 60s. Tuesday: Pleasant sun with PM clouds. Highs in the 80s, 70s at fireworks.

A gorgeous 4th of July is in store for the region, with lower humidity returning. A ribbon of thicker clouds across northern New England will fizzle out through mid-morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Highs today will crest to near 90 south, and into the upper 70s north. With the exception of a passing shower in Maine, it will be a great night for many towns launching fireworks.

Lows will dip into the 60s across the south, 50s and more crisp in the northern hollows. A dome of high pressure will sink down from Canada tomorrow, bringing with it a more comfortable, drier airmass.

Pleasant sunshine will allow temps to warm into the 80s – a sea breeze will keep coastal locations south and east a few degrees cooler. The forecast looks perfect for fireworks on the 4th, with light winds and temps in the upper 70s after sunset.

The high will crest directly overhead by the middle of the week, which will lock in sunny skies and more seasonable weather through mid-week.

Southerly flow behind a passing warm front Thursday will usher in another sticky airmass, with an uptick in showers also expected off and on Thursday night into Saturday, particularly Friday and Saturday afternoon, before drying for Sunday in our exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day.