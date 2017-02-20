Cold Front Kicks Off the Week in New England

A backdoor cold front moved through early this morning and that will keep us cool for today and tomorrow. High temperatures will be close to average in the low 40s.

Temperatures start to warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Thursday we may see record breaking warmth. High temperatures will climb into the 60s. The record high temperature in Boston for the day is 65 degrees.

A cold front moves through Friday into Saturday, gradually dropping our temperatures into the low 50s. A period of steady rain is likely Friday night into Saturday and even a rumble of thunder is possible.

Temperatures in the month of February and start the month of March will be in the low to mid 40s with occasional showers.