Cold Front May Force Heat Back on in Your Home

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Increasing clouds through the day with showers late. Highs in the 50s.

Today (Tuesday): Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 50.

A cold front passed off the south coast of New England last night, with little to no precipitation, just a colder air mass for today.

The exception is for northern Maine, where we actually had a little bit of rain mixed with snow.

For most of us we’ll just close the windows, and perhaps turn the heat back on indoors. It’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine today, with wind from the northeast keeping temperatures in the 40s for Maine and eastern Massachusetts to the 50s and low 60s west of the Connecticut River.

It’s mostly clear and cold overnight tonight, and we should wake up to temperatures near 32° with scattered frost.

Sunshine tomorrow morning will fade behind clouds, as low pressure advances from the Great Lakes states.

Highs again will be in the 40s along the shore east, to near 60° west. Rain showers arrive late day west late and at night, continuing on Thursday with temperatures holding in the 40s and 50s. Thursday does not look like a washout at this time.

Friday looks like a wetter day though with periods of rain possibly heavy at times, as low pressure tracks across southern New England, temperatures likely hold in the 40s to low 50s.

It's also cold enough that the mountains may get a bit more snow later this week.

The weekend is looking dry and seasonable. But we will be watching another cold and wet weather system approach late Sunday to Monday.