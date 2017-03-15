Cold In Command After Nor'easter

Hardened like concrete, worked like concrete, supported like concrete, but softened in the direct sun.

I'm talking about the snowpack out there right now. Although it busted a few snowblowers last night and this morning, it still managed to melt off the roads thanks to the strong March sun. There's plenty more where that came from in the days ahead, but cold air spinning overhead will keep us sub-par in terms of temperature.

Highs only manage to make it to the low and mid 30s in the coming days. Winds won't be intense, but should be enough to chill us into the single digits (!) tonight and 20s tomorrow for wind chills. Holy cow, that's midwinter cold!

Next up, a weaker storm for the weekend. While the precipitation looks spotty on Saturday, there may be a period of steady snow from Saturday night into Sunday across Southern New England. It's not a huge deal, but for now, I'm limiting accumulations to 2-4" from Metrowest to Worcester south to Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Note I didn't include the coast in that grouping. Winds will be off the water, and temperatures will be too warm for significant accumulation. Maybe a coating? Perhaps an inch on Saturday night? We'll see how it plays out.

Layer up in the meantime!