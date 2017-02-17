Cold Night Precedes Weekend Warm-Up

After a sun-filled, but chilly, Friday, the weekend brings peeks of sun along with a spring preview in the form of high temperatures stretching to near 50 degrees.

However, before we get ahead of ourselves, Friday night will be breezy and chilly with overnight lows into the mid 20s south and mid-teens north. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out for far northern New England for the first half of Saturday, mainly into northwestern Maine. Otherwise, we're tracking clouds to start for our Saturday before we see more sun by the afternoon with high temperatures stretching into the mid to upper 40s south, near 40 north.

Sunday is slightly warmer with highs near 50 south, 40s north, but a cold front will approach the Canadian/New England border, spurring up a few snow showers along the northern Green mountains in Vermont along with northern New Hampshire with a chance for up to two inches of snow.

This cold front will slide in from the north and continue its way across southern New England, however, the only chances for snow will be in the higher elevations of northern New England and could slide as far south as the Berkshires in northwestern Massachusetts. Southern New England will only notice its presence on Presidents' Day Monday when high temperatures only reach near 40 degrees (seasonable for this time of the year) with more clouds than sunshine.

The next chance for rain will be Wednesday, but we still have our eyes on the end of the week and into next weekend for a better chance at more widespread rain that could change over to snow showers north. This gives an even better reason to enjoy this weekend's weather while it lasts and stay tuned for updates as we get closer to next weekend.