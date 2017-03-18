Cold, Quiet Saturday

Saturday: Quiet and sunny with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 30s. Overnight: Snow showers slide in with overnight lows near 30. Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. There’s a chance for some mixing along the Cape and the Islands. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Gusts nearing 40-50 MPH along the Cape and the Islands.

After a chilly and mostly clear start Saturday, clouds will build in during the day with a chance of some light rain or snow in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont by sunset.

A low pressure center over Pennsylvania is going to dissipate, with the transfer of energy to a new storm south of Nantucket late today and overnight.

The storm will intensify rapidly evolving into a minor to moderate North Easter for eastern New England tomorrow.

Rain and snow on Cape Cod early in the day will expand slightly northward. It should be cold enough for mostly snow, except on Cape Cod, where a mix is possible.

The western and northern edge of the precipitation is a tough call, but it looks like it's primarily Interstate 95 and the shore that get the highest impact with the storm.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible for the Cape and the Islands and if it comes down hard enough, snow may accumulate on roadways also. Cape Cod may have snow change to rain before changing back to snow before ending late tomorrow night.

It looks like the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade will feature snow and wind, with the temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Wind is a factor especially for the Cape and the Islands where a High Wind Watch is in effect for Sunday. Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles an hour are possible with scattered power outages.

In western and northern New England we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and high in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Snow gradually winds down in eastern in New England Sunday night, although it may remain snowing in Maine (on the backside of the system before it moves out to sea) through sunrise on Monday.

Good news, on the backside of this storm there is no new cold air for a change. Temperatures will rise into the 40s with increasing sunshine on Monday. We will have a light refreeze with clear skies Monday night. Then, another day of melting on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

New cold is on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday, as another mid-week arctic front is likely. That means Wednesday and Thursday are cold again, possibly record cold each morning in the single numbers and teens. But with sunshine we should warm into the 30s for each afternoon.

By next Friday a warm front is on the way with a mixture of snow and rain possible, but that precipitation will probably change to all rain with much warmer air coming in for the first part of next weekend. We will take them one at a time and be at your service for the duration.

As high-pressure moves offshore to our north we have wind coming in from the east and northeast during the day as temperatures rise to the upper 20s north and 30s south, with 2 to 4 feet of snow in our mountains this week, it is one of the best ski weekends of the entire season.

Clouds are increasing during the day with a chance of some light rain or snow in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont by sunset.

A low pressure center over Pennsylvania is going to dissipate, with the transfer of energy to a new storm south of Nantucket.

The storm will intensify rapidly evolving into a minor to moderate North Easter for eastern New England.

Rain and snow on Cape Cod early in the day will expand in northward. It should be cold enough for mostly snow, except on Cape Cod, where a mix is expected.

The western edge of the precipitation is a tough call right now. But it looks like it's primarily interstate 95 and the shore that get the highest impact with the storm.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are likely, and if it comes down hard enough, snow may accumulate on roadways also. Cape Cod may have snow change to rain before changing back to snow before ending late at night.

It looks like the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade will feature of snow and wind, with the temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Wind is a factor especially from Cape Cod to keep band and the Maine coast by late in the day. When did Gus in excess of 50 miles an hour are possible with scattered power outages.

In western and northern New England we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and high in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Snow gradually winds down in eastern in New England Sunday night, although it may remain snowing in Maine through sunrise on Monday.

Good news, on the backside of this storm there is no new cold air for a change.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s with increasing sunshine on Monday. We will have a light refreeze with clear skies Monday night.

Then another day of melting on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

New cold is on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday, as another mid-week arctic front is likely.

That means Wednesday and Thursday are cold again, possibly record cold each morning in the single numbers and teens. But with sunshine we should warm into the 30s for each afternoon.

By next Friday a warm front is on the way with a mixture of snow and rain possible, but that precipitation will probably change to all rain with much warmer air coming in for the first part of next weekend. We will take them one at a time and be at your service for the duration.