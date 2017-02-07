Cold, Rainy Weather in Store for Patriots Parade

We started off with a few snow showers into southeastern New Hampshire while the rest of the precipitation starts to fill in from the southwest, with Boston starting off on a dry, cloudy, and cold note. As this precipitation fills in, warmer air will also begin working up from south to north. That means any snow will change to a wintry mix, and then rain for areas along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

For all of Pats Nation heading to the Patriots Parade of Champions that kicks off at 11 a.m., it looks like the rain/snow line will be just north of the city, allowing for most of the parade to be cold and rainy, with the exception of a few wet snowflakes at the beginning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, but with breezy conditions, wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s for most of the day.