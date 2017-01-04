Cold Temperatures Followed By Storms

Today (Wednesday): Wintry mix tapers off north, mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s north, near 50 south. Tonight (Wednesday Night): Scattered snow showers early, turning colder & breezy with lows near 20 north, 20s south. Tomorrow (Thursday): Chilly and windy under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s north, 30s south. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Bumpy ride in the coming days.

Today will seem fine at the surface: highs near 50, sun and clouds blending. Then, late into the afternoon and evening, a round of squalls will fire up. They are driven by a lot of energy in the upper atmosphere, so they could be nasty (i.e. white-outs and poor visibility).

They'll move on as quickly as they arrive, so accumulations will be minimal. Most importantly, temps will crash from the 40s to the low 30s within minutes, so beware of black ice.

After the cold air settles in, our attention turns to a pair of storms that glide by offshore on Friday and Saturday. Friday's "event" seems close enough to give us a glancing shot at some small accumulation (in my mind I'm thinking 2-4") - mostly over the Cape and Islands.

Saturday's system looks to be just out of reach for any potential. However, here we'll have to stay sharp. Saturday's storm is a lot bigger and has greater snow-making potential.

We'll stay on it. Check back for more online and on-air.