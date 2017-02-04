Cold Weekend, Mountain Snow Continues

More sun than clouds. Windy and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Gusts near 30 miles per hour by the afternoon. (Published 24 minutes ago)

A series of cold fronts passing New England has brought in something rather rare for this winter... a colder than 'normal' day in New England. Highs today in the 20s to low 30s.

Also it has been very snowy in the mountains.

Great Lake effect snows made it all the way to New England,

One area particular, from Mount Mansfield Vermont north to the Canadian border, mountain tops of picked up 4 feet of snow in the last seven days. Snow continues there overnight. It has been a series of cold fronts, one per day, the last several days that have brought in the mountains snow, and colder air for the rest of us.

The last in the series of cold front moved off shore last night, we saw low temperature in the teens south and single numbers north.

High pressure south of us brings mostly dry weather today, and also colder, with a high near 15° north, 25 to 30° south.

Wind from the northwest is a bit gusty overnight and tomorrow, 15- 20 mph.

High-pressure moves offshore tomorrow, clouds will race in, as low-pressure moves across southern Ontario.

A warm front will generate some snow for western and northern New England tomorrow afternoon, for most of us though it's mostly cloudy, with a few flurries, high temperature back into the 30s, wind picking up from the southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Snow in the north on Sunday night should end early Monday followed by windy and colder weather Monday afternoon. High in the 30s, wind gusting 25-30 mph.

The biggest weather ticket in the next 10 days, is a series of low pressure systems that move from the Great Lakes to north of New England Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Snow develops in northern New England Monday night, then in most of New England Tuesday, quickly changing to rain along the south coast, but north of the Massachusetts Turnpike we may have a snowy commute Tuesday evening.

The rain, snow, ice mixture line will transition northward Tuesday night. On Wednesday it should be raining in southern and eastern New England, with an icy mix in western and northern New England.

From Boston to Cape Cod the temperature may warm up to near 50° Wednesday, even as it stays near 32° for western and northern New England.

Wednesday looks wet, with cold air coming in Wednesday night rain may end as snow, then windy and colder weather returns Thursday and Friday.