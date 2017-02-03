Colder Pattern For Now

Looked like winter (kind of), felt like winter (kind of) and will stay like winter...for at least another couple of days.

Clouds worked into New England with a fast-moving jet stream carrying a moisture-starved disturbance. They'll be around tonight, with a tiny chance of a passing flurry, before heading offshore tomorrow.

That means more cold will pour in tomorrow. Highs again only reach near freezing and with a gusty wind it will feel even colder. Winds switch around on Sunday to bring in a bit milder air before another reinforcing shot of cold arrives for Monday.

This is where the forecast heads off in another direction. A storm approaching Tuesday will send in the snow at first, but with overwhelmingly mild air pushing up the Eastern Seaboard, we're going to a mix and rain with this one. The switchover to the mix and rain will be swift near the coast, but with cold wedged into Central Mass. and Southern New Hampshire, we will have a mess on our hands. Icing is likely into Tuesday night and very early Wednesday in those spots.

We'll have more specific timing and snowfall amounts in the days ahead.

Right now the focus is on Super Bowl LI.....

..GOOOOO Pats!!!!!!!!