Man Charged With DWI in Crash That Killed Passenger | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Charged With DWI in Crash That Killed Passenger

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    A New Hampshire man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash last October that killed his passenger.

    State police say Nathan Mills, 26, of Stewartstown was arrested on Thursday on charges of negligent homicide, aggravated DWI, and DWI - subsequent.

    Mills was behind the wheel the night of Oct. 7 when his 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse left Piper Hill Road in Colebrook and hit some trees, killing 31-year-old Stewartstown resident Jonathan Flanders, according to state police.

    Mills, who was injured in the crash, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical center.

    It's unclear what evidence state police have for these charges.

    Mills was released on $20,000 personal recognizance. He's due in Colebrook District Court on May 18. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

    Published 22 minutes ago

