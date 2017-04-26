College Student Charged in CVS Pharmacy Credit Card Scheme

A University of Massachusetts Lowell student is accused of stealing credit card data from CVS pharmacy customers in Nashua, New Hampshire, for his online shopping sprees.

Lowell resident Bounhange Tang, 22, is facing 20 counts of identity fraud following his arrest Tuesday.

Police say they received information from UMass Lowell in March that Tang had been obtaining credit card data while working at the CVS on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua as a pharmacy technician.

Detectives allege that between June 2016 and December 2016, Tang would take customers at the pharmacy drive-through window and take photos of their credit cards with his cell phone.

Police say Tang would obtain customers’ addresses from the CVS computer and use this information to buy items online and resell them.

He is accused of obtaining 20 customers' credit card information using this method.

Tang’s bail was set at $50,000 and he will appear in court on Wednesday.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.