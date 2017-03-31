Gilbert Hernandez, a 21-year-old WPI junior and a Texas native, embarked on a seven-day walk across the Bay State during his spring break.

A student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, like many of his classmates, took a trip for spring break. But he didn't head to Florida or the Caribbean, instead remaining in Massachusetts for an unconventional seven-day trip.

Gilbert Hernandez, a 21-year-old junior, embarked on a walk across the Bay State.

"I just like taking the time to enjoy and admire the countryside at a slow pace," Hernandez said.

The Texan is mechanical engineering student who enjoys outdoor adventures.

"I've always done a walking stunt," he said.

Hernandez made his first walking trip in Texas while he was a senior in high school.

For the past three years, he's been exploring Massachusetts on foot.

"Worcester to Boston, Worcester to Providence, and Worcester to Cape Cod," said Hernandez, describing his first few adventures.

Instead of relaxing on his most recent spring break, he decided to walk across the entire state. He started in Pittsfield, making his way through Hindsdale, Peru, Worthington and every other city between until he made it to Boston.

Hernandez documented the more-than-130-mile trip with photos and videos.

He wore sneakers and a few layers of clothing, but he wasn't fully prepared for all the weather he endured.

"Rain that lasted all day, sweaty heat, 50 mile per hour wind gusts," said Hernandez. "On the last day, a mini snow storm."

Hernandez's fellow WPI students are impressed by his journey and courage.

"He is, like, mentally strong," said Oscar Lee, a bio chemistry student. "Mentally strong and, like, really good at exercising."

Hernandez said he didn't pack much, aside from cliff bars, peanut butter and bananas.

"The potassium in bananas reduces leg cramps," he said. "Fun fact."

While walking more than 20 miles a day, he learned a valuable lesson.

"If I set my mind to it, I can do anything I want," said Hernandez.

Doing anything he wants now includes walking across every state in the U.S.

"I might as well walk across all 50 before I get to 50 years old," said Hernandez.

After his recent trip, he has one down, 49 to go.