Comm. Ave. Bridge Project: What to Expect on Your Commute

Part of Commonwealth Avenue and the Boston University Bridge will be closed to cars from Thursday evening until mid-August as the bridge replacement project continues. (Published 5 hours ago)

The traffic nightmare has already started, but the worst has yet to come.

Commonwealth Avenue from Packard's Corner to Kenmore Square and the BU Bridge will be closed to cars starting from 7 p.m. July 27 to 5 a.m. Aug. 14.

These changes will end 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Here's what you can expect for your commute and how you should travel.

Your best bet is to avoid the construction areas, but if you can’t, MassDOT has released a statement saying, "

Traveling east, Commonwealth Ave will be closed to through traffic east of Harvard Ave. Take a left at Harvard Ave, then a right onto Cambridge Street over the bridge towards Cambridge, taking an immediate right onto Memorial Drive/Route 3. Take a right onto Massachusetts Ave/Route 2A to return to Commonwealth Ave over the bridge.

Traveling west, Commonwealth Ave will be closed to through traffic west of Brookline Ave. Veer left onto Beacon Street and take a right onto Harvard Street to return to Commonwealth Ave.

Hubway has put up additional bike racks with special offers on their new app.

Expect heavier than normal traffic on the Mass. Pike during peak and off-peak hours.

If you walk or bike:

You’ll have access over the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge on the westbound side during construction.

Cyclists heading north and south between Mountfort/Essex Street and the BU Bridge will follow a minor detour route.

Temporary Hubway stations have been added on Commonwealth Avenue during the shutdown at Babcock Street and Silber Way (special offers and discounts on Hubway’s new mobile app)

If you drive:

Thursday 7 p.m. - Crews will shut down Commonwealth Avenue between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square.

Thursday 7 p.m. - Crews will shut down the BU Bridge.

Friday 9 p.m. - The Mass .Pike will be reduced to 2 lanes during peak and rush hour between the Allston Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass.

After 7 p.m. weekdays and during the weekend, alternating sides of the Mass Pike will be reduced to only 1 lane.

The Pike EB on-ramp from Cambridge Street/Soldiers Field Road will be closed.

The Pike WB off-ramp to Brighton/Cambridge will be closed intermittently.

If you take the train:

The MBTA Green Line B branch has been replaced by shuttle buses between Babcock Street and Blandford Street.

Alternatively, you can walk six minutes between those stops or rent a Hubway bike during the shutdown.

The Commuter Rail Framingham/Worcester Line will be replaced by shuttle buses between Boston Landing and Reservoir Station (on the MBTA Green C and D Lines) during the weekend Red Sox games.

Shuttle buses will operate between Boston Landing and Yawkey Way for the weekend Red Sox games.

Amtrak’s Lakeshore Limited Line will be replaced by shuttle buses between South Station and Albany, NY for the weekends of July 29-30 and August 5-6.

If you take the bus:

Thursday 7 p.m. - MBTA bus routes CT2 and 47 will be detoured from normal routes.