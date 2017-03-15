A New Hampshire community is mourning the death of a teenager who was killed in a tragic crash during Tuesday's snow storm.

Ava Doris, 16, was the daughter of a longtime dispatcher for the Gilford Police Department. There's now a growing memorial outside the department.

Her tragic death has shaken the small town to its core.

"She always had a smile on her face, that's what we will always remember,"said Dimitri Papadopolous.

To know Ava Doris was unforgettable. To lose her is unfathomable.

"I am in shock, I've been in shock," Papadopolous said.

The 16-year-old spent three days a week working at Papadopolous' restaurant, The Gilford House of Pizza.

Papadopolous said he will never forget that fateful call.

"They said there was a tragic accident and I couldn’t believe it," he said in an emotional interview Wednesday.

It was about 7 a.m. Tuesday and the storm had just started in Gilford, and there were crashes everywhere.

"One right after the other in the morning hours," said Gilford Police Lt. Kris Kelley.

Police said Doris lost control of her car on a snow-covered road and hit a tree.

"There were tail lights in the woods, so we knew something pretty bad happened," said Abby Wisemantel, who lives across the street from the crash scene.

The Gilford High School student played field hockey and lacrosse. Her friends say she was quick with a smile and her laugh was contagious.

"It's heartbreaking,” Kelley said.

The pain is so personal for Gilford Police Department, because Doris was the daughter of dispatcher Tim Doris.

"In this profession, it's about family, and we are doing everything we can to support them," Kelly said.

In this small town where no one's a stranger, it seems the heartache is shared.

"It'll never be the same," Wisemantel said.

"Her life was cut so short, we all loved her," Papadopolous said. "We're really going to miss her."

Everyone who talked to NBC Boston Wednesday wanted to send along their prayers and strength for Ava's family as they live through every parent’s worst nightmare.

The community has already raised more than $20,000 for the Doris family through crowdfunding websites.