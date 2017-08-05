People heading into Boston this weekend are being advised to take alternate routes due to the continuation of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge construction project.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound was reduced to one lane. That will remain in place until Monday when other temporary changes will be put in place.

According to the MassDOT website, crews have installed 44 new steel girders and 82 precast concrete deck panels, and are scheduled to remove all of the old steel girders by Saturday morning.

The infrastructure improvements are also expected to cause tie-ups on the MBTA and commuter rail.

Shuttle buses have replaced train service on the Worcester/Framingham Commuter Rail line through the weekend with normal service expected to resume on Monday.

Shuttle buses are also running between Boston Landing and Reservoir Station on the Green Line.

The entire project is expected to wrap up on August 14.