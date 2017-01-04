Massachusetts Firefighters Wake up to Station on Fire

Firefighters woke up to a fire in their own station Wednesday morning. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Firefighters in Concord, Massachusetts awoke Wednesday morning to deal with a fire, but the blaze was inside their own station.

Three firefighters were asleep when the alarm went off for a two-alarm fire in the main dispatch center in Station 2 at 1201 Main Street.

They could not reach their own equipment since the fire was in the main bays.

The firefighters had to wait for help to arrive.

One of the engines suffered substantial smoke and heat damage and had to remain in the bay. The other two have smoke damage and were removed from the bay.

All three firefighters made it out of the building safely.