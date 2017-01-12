High School Student Accused of Making 'Serious Threats' in Notebook | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

High School Student Accused of Making 'Serious Threats' in Notebook

Concord Public Schools' superintendent says a notebook containing "serious threats" against school community members was recently found

By Eli Rosenberg

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Massachusetts high school student was arrested for allegedly making serious threats against school community members.

    Concord Public Schools' superintendent says the student handed the notebook containing "serious threats" against school community members to a staffer at the school Wednesday.

    The student was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

    The student's name and age have not yet been released. It was not immediately clear what the student is being charged with. 

    Superintendent Diana Rigby says no students or staff were ever in immediate danger. Rigby would not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

    In a note sent home to parents Wednesday night, Rigby said the unnamed student will not return to school.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices