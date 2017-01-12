A Massachusetts high school student was arrested for allegedly making serious threats against school community members.

Concord Public Schools' superintendent says the student handed the notebook containing "serious threats" against school community members to a staffer at the school Wednesday.

The student was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The student's name and age have not yet been released. It was not immediately clear what the student is being charged with.

Superintendent Diana Rigby says no students or staff were ever in immediate danger. Rigby would not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

In a note sent home to parents Wednesday night, Rigby said the unnamed student will not return to school.

No other details were immediately available.