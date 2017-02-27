Congressional Candidate Brianna Wu Responds to Threats

A Massachusetts congressional candidate is speaking out after her home was recently vandalized.

Brianna Wu, a video game developer, says a window of her Lexington home was broken.

Wu, who announced in December that she is running against Rep. Stephen Lynch in Massachusetts’ eighth district in 2018, says she has been harassed for years.

"I’m so exhausted from this because it’s been years of this," she said. "It's been since 2014."

Wu was a prominent target of Gamergate, an online movement that harassed women in the gaming industry.

She’s moved since the onslaught of death threats three years ago.

At a fundraising meeting in Somerville on Monday, Wu says since announcing her bid for Congress, she worries she’s being threatened again.

"For me I can’t know if it's kids - by throwing rocks. I can’t know what it’s about," Wu said. "It’s that fear exhaustion not knowing all the time."

Wu posted about the incident on Twitter along with her continued fears of stalking and harassment.

She stresses that Gamergate may have put her in the spotlight but she won’t be defined by it.

"It's not my nature to back down from a fight, I'll tell you that," she said. "They can do what they want to do to me. I'm going to keep running for office and I'm going to make things better in Massachusetts for the women who live here."