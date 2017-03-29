Congressman Stephen Lynch Denies White House Invitation

Congressman Stephen Lynch denied an invitation to visit the White House for a meeting.
In a statement Lynch explained he was invited for a meeting because he is a fairly 'moderate' Democrat.
He continued, "But under the circumstances – I felt like they were trying to divide our party so I declined the invitation."
Lynch went on to explain that although President Trump is looking for middle ground, he "has been so extreme that there is no middle ground."
