Congressman Stephen Lynch Denies White House Invitation

The congressman says he was asked because he is a 'moderate' Democrat

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Congressman Stephen Lynch denied an invitation to visit the White House for a meeting.

    In a statement Lynch explained he was invited for a meeting because he is a fairly 'moderate' Democrat.

    He continued, "But under the circumstances – I felt like they were trying to divide our party so I declined the invitation."

    Lynch went on to explain that although President Trump is looking for middle ground, he "has been so extreme that there is no middle ground."

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

