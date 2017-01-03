PD: Man Leads Police on Pursuit From Mass. to Vt.

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a pursuit from Massachusetts to Vermont.

According to Vermont State Police, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, fled a Mass. State Police officer who tried to stop him on I-91 Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Officers noticed he suspect’s vehicle near mile marker 24 in Vermont and tried to stop him, but Gonzalez allegedly fled in his vehicle.

The chase continued to mile marker 39, where three of his tired were disabled with spikes.

Gonzalez’s vehicle went across the median and into the woods on the other side of the highway.

Gonzalez then fled on food and was later located and arrested.

He is facing charges of attempting to elude, driving under the influence, excessive speed and gross negligent operation.

Gonzalez was ordered held on $50,000 bail and is due in court Tuesday.