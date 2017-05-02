Conn. Sex Offender Accused of Enticing Tenn. Teen Online

A registered sex offender in Connecticut is accused of enticing a 13-year-old in Tennessee, state police said.

Andrew Cunningham, of Windsor, is accused of risk of injury to a child, computer crimes, criminal attempt of sexual assault, patronizing a prostitute, enticing a minor by computer.

A 13-year-old in Tennessee was sexually enticed online by Cunningham, police learned at the end March. Cunningham allegedly tried getting the victim to travel to Hartford by bus in order to engage in sexual contact, state police said.

Between April 11 and May 2, undercover state troopers and Cunningham continued online exchanges to make arrangements for the victim to travel to Hartford and engage in sexual acts for money, state police said.

The 37-year-old was arrested at Union Station in Hartford on Tuesday.

Cunningham is currently on parole and registered as a sex offender for traveling to Illinois and had sexual contact with a female minor in 2015. The criminal case

Cunningham's bond was set at $250,000.