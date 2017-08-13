State Trooper Injured in Motorcycle Accident

A Connecticut State Police Motorcycle Trooper was taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday morning. (Published 4 hours ago)

A Connecticut State Police Motorcycle Trooper was taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday morning.

According to New Britain Captain Thomas Steck, the trooper was traveling in the area of 375 Farmington Ave. around 8 a.m. when he collided with a sedan. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The male trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the car was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

New Britain police said the trooper was on duty at the time.

The New Britain Police Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.