Mother of Conrad Roy Files $4.2M Lawsuit Against Michelle Carter - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Mother of Conrad Roy Files $4.2M Lawsuit Against Michelle Carter

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

    The mother of a Massachusetts man who killed himself after being pressured to commit suicide has filed a $4.2 million wrongful death lawsuit against the woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in his death.

    Lynn Roy, the mother of Conrad Roy III, filed the lawsuit on July 6 against Michelle Carter.

    Carter was sentenced Thursday to 2-1/2 years behind bars, with 15 months to be served. Judge Lawrence Moniz granted Carter a stay until her defense team exhausts her appeals in Massachusetts' court system.

    Carter, now 20, was 17 and Roy was 18 when he was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

    Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Trial

    Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Trial

    The lawsuit reportedly states that Roy's death resulted in $4.2 million in anticipated lost wages, using the boat captain's license he qualified for before his death.

    If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices