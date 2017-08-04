A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

The mother of a Massachusetts man who killed himself after being pressured to commit suicide has filed a $4.2 million wrongful death lawsuit against the woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in his death.

Lynn Roy, the mother of Conrad Roy III, filed the lawsuit on July 6 against Michelle Carter.

Carter was sentenced Thursday to 2-1/2 years behind bars, with 15 months to be served. Judge Lawrence Moniz granted Carter a stay until her defense team exhausts her appeals in Massachusetts' court system.

Carter, now 20, was 17 and Roy was 18 when he was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

The lawsuit reportedly states that Roy's death resulted in $4.2 million in anticipated lost wages, using the boat captain's license he qualified for before his death.

