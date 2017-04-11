Dog Pardoned by Maine Gov. Ordered to Be Put Down by Judge

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (left) said he pardoned the Alaskan husky named Dakota (right) from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week, after it killed a neighbor's small pug in May 2016 and later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite the same neighbor's Pekingnese, which survived.

A pardon from Maine Governor Paul LePage was not enough to save the life of an Alaskan husky, ordered to euthanasia by a judge in Waterville Tuesday.

Gov. LePage submitted a letter to the court, asking for a second chance for Dakota, who is accused of killing a neighbor’s pug – then attacking that same neighbor’s second dog.

"For a brand new dog, to be attacked in the same way, with that bite to the neck… it was extremely traumatic," said District Attorney Maeghan Maloney.

A judge determined Dakota fit the criteria of a "dangerous dog" and should be put down, as a matter of public safety.

In a press release, the Governor argued that the Humane Society Waterville Area determined Dakota was a "model resident, extremely friendly….and could be placed up for adoption."

His staff also pointed out that Presidents pardon turkeys before Thanksgiving every year.

But Maloney said LePage’s attempted intervention carried no weight with the court.

"The Governor doesn’t have the power to issue a pardon in this case," said Maloney.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state’s Animal Welfare Program, said this is believed to be the first time a Maine Governor has issued a "pardon" for a pet.

In a hearing at Waterville District Court, a woman who wanted to adopt Dakota attempted to have the euthanasia order vacated. The judge ruled that she had no legal standing, and said the dog will be euthanized in 48 hours – unless attorneys can quickly file an appeal.

"I really want her to stay alive, obviously," said Matt Perry, Dakota's former owner. He choked back tears outside the courthouse.

The owners of the dog Dakota allegedly killed declined to be interviewed, but said they felt justice was served.