Construction Site in Waltham Goes Up In Flames | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Construction Site in Waltham Goes Up In Flames

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    Fire officials are on the scene of a massive blaze in Waltham, Massachusetts.

    The fire broke just before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex under construction near Elm Street and quickly reached 10-alarms.

    Nearby homes were evacuated due to the amount of smoke. The power to the neighborhood has also been cut as a safety precaution.

    "There was ash raining down on our house and they were spraying down our house with water to make sure it didn't catch on fire. Then they said, 'you want to leave, leave now,'" said one resident, who was evacuated.

    It's unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes.

    Fire officials said the amount of damage to the construction property is unknown.

    So far, no injuries have been reported.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices