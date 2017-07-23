Fire officials are on the scene of a massive blaze in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The fire broke just before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex under construction near Elm Street and quickly reached 10-alarms.

Nearby homes were evacuated due to the amount of smoke. The power to the neighborhood has also been cut as a safety precaution.

"There was ash raining down on our house and they were spraying down our house with water to make sure it didn't catch on fire. Then they said, 'you want to leave, leave now,'" said one resident, who was evacuated.



It's unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes.

Fire officials said the amount of damage to the construction property is unknown.

So far, no injuries have been reported.