A contractor has died after falling from a ladder Wednesday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Police confirm the victim, a 29-year-old man, was working on a home at 19 Pricilla Beach Rd. when he fell off the ladder and down to the ground.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

Authorities are investigating the incident.