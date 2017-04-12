Controversial Natural Gas Pipeline Now Serving Customers

After several years of controversy, a new natural gas pipeline is now serving commercial customers in Vermont.

Vermont Gas faced several cost overruns building its $165-million, 41-mile transmission extension from Chittenden County to Middlebury, in Addison County.

The utility also regularly drew the ire of environmental protestors in recent years, who didn't want to see more fossil fuel infrastructure installed in Vermont.

Wednesday, the company announced its new line is up and running, and serving four large accounts in Middlebury.

Among the new customers is Agrimark, the makers of the famous Cabot Cheddar Cheese.

Vermont Gas said it is now looking forward to working with residential customers in the area, to offer them a new choice in home heating; one the company says is more affordable and efficient than oil heat.