Cool, Crisp Saturday

A cool, crisp start to our Saturday in far northern New England, while southern New England will still be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers for the Cape and the Islands.

We dodge a bullet as a complex coastal storm just misses to our south, with the majority of heavy rain remaining out to sea, just a few outer rain bands will reach those heading to the Cape and the Islands, and along the coast of Rhode Island, but departing by midday Saturday. It will be breezy though, with wind gusts in the 30-35 mile per hour range, making for rough seas.

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the coastal waters this weekend, along with a Gale Watch. However, the trade off for a complete washout is we will have thicker clouds and scattered showers, as highs Saturday struggle to reach the mid 70s.

The far north and west you are, the better chances for more sunshine and drier weather for the entire weekend. Sunday remains one of the best beach days of this summer, as high pressure locks in mainly sunny skies and dry air in place. Highs top out in the low 70s, sunscreen is a must as you head outdoors.

Fair weather holds on through much of next week with highs topping into the mid to upper 80s by midweek.