Cool Monday; Some Heavy Rain Showers

Cool and damp conditions are on tap across New England today and Tuesday as a low pressure center travels along a frontal boundary located south of the Cape and Islands.

Rain moves in this morning and continues throughout the day as low pressure system skirts south. High temperatures only reach into the upper 60s to low 70s today, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Rain tapers off this evening with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s south and low 50s across the north. Overnight features decreasing shower activity as high pressure noses into New England. Low clouds and drizzle linger across the coast with dominant east flow off the ocean.

This same fetch delivers sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, coinciding with an astronomical high tide that generates minor flooding across typically-prone low-level coastal areas and beach roads. Tuesday features improving conditions as high pressure approaches from Quebec, resulting in sunshine breaking through clouds as clearing trend continues.

Another day of cool temperatures with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure crests over New England on Wednesday, bringing dry and pleasant weather to the region.

High temperatures moderate into the 70s to near 80 degrees, recovering back towards the climatological norm. An area of low pressure drops out of the Great Lakes on Thursday, bringing renewed showers to the area, with the best chance occurring towards the late afternoon and evening.

Highs reach into the upper 70s to low 80s south and mid 80s north. Showery weather continues into Friday with slightly cooler temperatures as a cold front traverses across New England.

Next weekend is looking mostly dry and pleasant in the upper 70s to low 80s on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.

