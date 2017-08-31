Cooler Air on the Way by Friday

We start off with a few showers Thursday morning ahead of a strong cold front that slides in from Canada, these showers will be limited to far northern VT, and NH and eventually making it to the Crown of Maine by late morning.

We start off dry and clear into far southern New England, but as the cold front slides south and eastward through the day Thursday, a few spotty showers are possible into southern New England by the evening commute, but these will be few and far between. Highs Thursday will vary by location, with northern New England close to 70, southern New England in the low 80s.

What everyone will notice is the cooler air sinking in from Canada for Friday. We see a blast of fall-like, crisp air on Friday with highs into the upper 60s under partly sunny skies. A slight warm-up for the holiday weekend with highs into the lower 70s under dry conditions for most of Saturday as high pressure dominates for at least the first half of the weekend.

There’s a potential for the remnants of Harvey to reach southern New England by late Saturday into early Sunday. These would just be showers and dense cloud cover for the second half of the holiday weekend. Monday brings drier conditions and a slight warm-up with highs approaching 80. As far as the tropics go, Tropical Storm Irma has been named just west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is expected to strengthen to a Cat 1 hurricane within the next 48 hours, but poses no immediate threat to land over the next few days.

Another disturbance has popped up in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that will have to be monitored over the next few days.

