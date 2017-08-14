Cooler Temperatures on Horizon

Monday: Warm with sea breezes at the coast. Highs in the low 80s. Monday night: Mainly cloudy. Showers along the south coast. Lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday: Showers along the south coast. Additional showers and thunder north during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday: Sunny. Nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

It was another day that Boston missed 80 degrees! Temperatures so far this August have been below average. Tuesday looks cool, once again. Boston hasn’t hit 90 degrees in 25 days!

If you look ahead with the exclusive NBC Boston 10-day forecast, the count will go up to at least 35. Over the next week to 10 days, temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Our forecast is looking a bit more unsettled for Tuesday. The South Coast and Islands will see on and off rain throughout the day. Some of the most recent forecast model runs take the rain all the way to Boston. The Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire will see a brighter day, but that will lead to a round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms may be strong, but we aren’t expecting any widespread severe weather. This activity will dissipate after sunset.

Gert missed hurricane status during the National Hurricane Center 5 p.m. advisory by 4 miles per hour. She is a strong tropical storm that will become a hurricane overnight. The storm will pass safely between Bermuda and southern New England Tuesday into Wednesday. High surf and an increased rip current threat will be an issue for the south facing beaches. Beach weather will return Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure you swim near a life guard.

Unsettled weather will return for Friday and the weekend. On and off showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will move through. At this point the wet weather is tough to time out, but we are pretty confident to say that no day will be a total wash out.

The much anticipated solar eclipse will happen one week from today. Even though we won’t see a total eclipse, it will be an awesome event to witness. As of right now, the weather should be sunny. Enjoy!