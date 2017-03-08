'Cooper' the Therapy Dog Vanishes From Family Home

A family in Belmont, Massachusetts, is asking for the public's help in finding their missing dog.

The family said Cooper vanished Thursday from the family's enclosed yard after being alone for only 30 minutes.

Cooper is not only a beloved pet, but he's also a therapy dog for Harvard Medical School.

A spokesperson at Harvard said flyers have been placed all over campus in hopes of finding the dog.

"We, his family, and the Harvard community are devastated and are looking to get the word out to the public. If someone has him, we ask that they have a change of heart. If someone sees him anywhere, please return him to his family or the Harvard Medical Library — no questions asked."

Cooper's owner has offered a reward for his return.