Corned Beef OK'd to Eat for Catholics by Boston's Cardinal Sean O'Malley | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Corned Beef OK'd to Eat for Catholics by Boston's Cardinal Sean O'Malley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    FILE: Corned beef

    The Archdiocese of Boston has given area Catholics the green light to eat corned beef this St. Patrick's Day, which falls on a Friday.

    According to The Pilot, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, granted a one-time dispensation.

    During Lent, Catholics in the United States ages 14 and over are required to abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and each Friday afterwards until Good Friday concludes.

    Because these are practices and not doctrine, a cardinal or bishop can grant a dispensation from the rules if he sees fit.

    "This year, the Feast of St. Patrick, the patron saint of our Archdiocese, falls on a Friday during Lent. Given the importance of this feast in the life of the Archdiocese and in the lives of so many of our families, I am granting a dispensation from the Friday Lenten abstinence on March 17, 2017, to those who wish to take advantage of this opportunity," O'Malley wrote in a decree dated Feb. 28.

    According to The Pilot, the last time a cardinal granted a dispensation from abstinence from meat was when St. Patrick's Day landed on a Friday in 2006.

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices