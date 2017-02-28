Cape Cod Man Accused of Killing Wife | NECN
Cape Cod Man Accused of Killing Wife

    A Cotuit, Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Tuesday morning. 

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    According to the Cape and Islands district attorney's office, Christoper Fratantonio, 36, is accused of killing Mary Fratantonio, 35, at their home at 89 Trout Brook Rd. 

    Police responded to the home around 2 a.m. after several 911 calls reporting a violent crime. 

    The incident remains under investigation. 

    It's not clear if Fratantonio has an attorney or when he will appear in court.

    We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

