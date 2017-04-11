Police in St. Albans, Vermont, are requesting assistance identifying suspects pictured passing off fake $20 bills.

The fake bills have the same serial number and "motion picture use only" printed on the front and back. They have been found by merchants in the greater St. Albans area over the past few months.

Photo credit: Saint Albans Police Department

The St. Albans Police Department released photos of the suspects, posted above, on Tuesday. They are requesting any and all help from the public identifying the photographed individuals.

Callers wishing to provide assistance can contact the St. Albans Police Department at (802) 524-2166

Any caller who wishes to remain anonymous may click here to submit an anonymous tip. "We want your information, not your identity," said the St. Albans Police Department in a press release on Tuesday.