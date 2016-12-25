A couple and their cat were rescued from their home in Brockton, Mass. after a kitchen fire.

One Massachusetts couple, along with their cat, is thanking firefighters for their help after a fire broke out in their home on Christmas.

On Sunday morning, the Brockton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 64 Clifton Avenue.

Officials confirmed there was a small fire concentrated in the kitchen of the home.

Crews were able to help the woman, who uses a wheelchair, along with the family cat out of the home.

The firefighters safely extinguished the flames and there were no injuries reported.