Couple, Family Cat Rescued After Kitchen Fire in Brockton, Mass. | NECN
Couple, Family Cat Rescued After Kitchen Fire in Brockton, Mass.

A small fire was concentrated in the kitchen of the home.

By Rachel McKnight

    Marc Vasconcellos/The Brockton Enterprise
    A couple and their cat were rescued from their home in Brockton, Mass. after a kitchen fire.

    One Massachusetts couple, along with their cat, is thanking firefighters for their help after a fire broke out in their home on Christmas.

    On Sunday morning, the Brockton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 64 Clifton Avenue.

    Officials confirmed there was a small fire concentrated in the kitchen of the home.

    Crews were able to help the woman, who uses a wheelchair, along with the family cat out of the home.

    The firefighters safely extinguished the flames and there were no injuries reported.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

