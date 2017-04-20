Police: Couple Operated 1 of the Largest Meth Labs Discovered in Maine | NECN
Police: Couple Operated 1 of the Largest Meth Labs Discovered in Maine

Maine Police called the lab one of the largest they had ever encountered

By Elias Maroney

    WCSH

    A couple in Madawaska, Maine, was charged Tuesday with operating one of the largest methamphetamine labs ever discovered by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

    According to WCSH, Carl and Casie Thibeault were charged with aggravated trafficking, aggravated operation of a meth lab and endangering a child.

    Thirty-six-year-old Carl Thibeault was taken into custody at the Aroostook County Jail. Casie Thibeult, 34, was released on bail.

    It's unclear when they'll appear in court or whether they have attorneys.

