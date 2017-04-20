A couple in Madawaska, Maine, was charged Tuesday with operating one of the largest methamphetamine labs ever discovered by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to WCSH, Carl and Casie Thibeault were charged with aggravated trafficking, aggravated operation of a meth lab and endangering a child.

Thirty-six-year-old Carl Thibeault was taken into custody at the Aroostook County Jail. Casie Thibeult, 34, was released on bail.

It's unclear when they'll appear in court or whether they have attorneys.