A Massachusetts couple says they are ready to sell their Dorchester properties — for the hefty price of $6 million.

Virginia Luscinski's mother Esther Zanga, whose family immigrated from Italy, bought a small house on Fields Court and another small lot for less than $10,000 back in the 1940's. It stayed in the family and then Luscinski and her husband Ted bought the house next door in 1975 for about $49,000.

The houses are located behind the South Bay Center shopping mall which is trying to expand.

"I said to my husband, 'you're going to have to do some work over here.' He wasn't to happy about it," Luscinski said.

But her husband, who worked in construction for more than 30 years, did the work. Finally in 1997, five small lots were owned by the couple.

Luscinski says they stuck around and they are proud of the work they've put in. Now they're ready to cash out.

Offers have been coming in, including a recent $5.5 million one that did not go through.

"We worked hard, we enjoyed life, we've seen things change. And you know what if? Somebody wants to pay me the $6 million dollars... Good luck to them," she said.

The Luscinski's have been together for almost 50 years. They say if they get the offer they want, they will build a house in Florida and get a small house in Massachusetts for when they visit family.