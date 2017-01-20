Couple Sentenced for Roles in Deadly 2012 Home Invasion | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Couple Sentenced for Roles in Deadly 2012 Home Invasion

Angela Walsh, 25, and Joshua Cloutman, 24, both pleaded guilty to armed robbery and breaking and entering

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Haverhill, Massachusetts couple is heading to prison for their role in a deadly July 2012 home invasion. 

    Angela Walsh, 25, and Joshua Cloutman, 24, both pleaded guilty to armed robbery and breaking and entering. Walsh will serve 7 – 9 years in state prison and Cloutman will serve 5 – 6 years. 

    Their plea deal dropped two counts of murder and one count of home invasion. 

    Investigators say the couple talked with Juan Carlos Sanchez about stealing marijuana from their neighbor. 

    Sanchez later broke into the neighbor's apartment, shooting four people, two of whom were killed. 

    Sanchez, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, home invasion, armed robbery, 2 counts of armed assault with intent to murder on Dec. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to 23 - 27 years in state prison.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices