Couple Sentenced for Roles in Deadly 2012 Home Invasion

A Haverhill, Massachusetts couple is heading to prison for their role in a deadly July 2012 home invasion.

Angela Walsh, 25, and Joshua Cloutman, 24, both pleaded guilty to armed robbery and breaking and entering. Walsh will serve 7 – 9 years in state prison and Cloutman will serve 5 – 6 years.

Their plea deal dropped two counts of murder and one count of home invasion.

Investigators say the couple talked with Juan Carlos Sanchez about stealing marijuana from their neighbor.

Sanchez later broke into the neighbor's apartment, shooting four people, two of whom were killed.

Sanchez, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, home invasion, armed robbery, 2 counts of armed assault with intent to murder on Dec. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to 23 - 27 years in state prison.