Police Try to ID Survivor of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Police in Connecticut say they are seeing an uptick in motorcycle accidents as more riders are on the road.

Coventry police are trying to identify a survivor of a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday.

According to police, around 4 p.m. a motorcycle was involved in crash with a sedan at the intersection of Bread and Milk Street (Route 31) and Zeya Drive. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and has not been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have been unable to identify the passenger of the motorcycle, who was airlifted via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger is described as female, between 140-160 pounds, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-8, and appears to be in her mid to late 20s. She was not carrying any kind of identification.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity, or who witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Coventry police at 860-742-7331.

The incident remains under investigation.



