Crashes Reported as Nor'easter Hits New England

Crashes are being reported across New England Tuesday as a massive nor'easter pummels the region and mid-Atlantic.

Police in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, tweeted a photo of an SUV on its roof on Old Princeton Road, warning people to stay home if possible.

In Wellesley, a car crashed on Route 9 eastbound. Police noted that no one was injured.

On Cape Cod, state police are warning drivers to take caution if they must be on the roads at all. The right lane on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth was closed as emergency crews responded to an overturned truck.

A car and a cruiser collided around 9:45 a.m. in Brockton, according to police. That crash happened on West Elm Street. The officer is fine and is back on the road.

A vehicle rolled over on Three Rivers Road in Palmer Tuesday morning. That crash scene has cleared, but police are warning drivers that the roads are slippery.

An SUV hit a pole on Stafford Street in Leicester, but no one was hurt.

In Pelham, New Hampshire, police shared a photo of a car that went off the road and into a utility pole.