The Boston Fire Department is battling a large brush fire along the Neponset River in Dorchester.

Officials said the wind-driven fire near the drawbridge on Granite Avenue started just after 11:30 a.m. and quickly reached 2-alarms.

Crews were having a difficult time fighting the blaze as it moved towards the river.

Hundreds of feet of hose are already being used to try and douse the flames.

There are no reports of any injuries.