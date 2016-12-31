The chief of the Boston Fire department estimates $700,000 of damages in the two alarm fire in Boston's Jamaica Plain. (Published 26 minutes ago)

A powerful blaze burned in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Saturday.

Boston Fire first responded to reports of a building fire on Creighton Street in Jamaica Plain at 5 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters discovered heavy flames concentrating in the back porch of the home.

The fire escalated to three alarms before it was extinguished.

Amy Sullivan, a local resident whose aunt lived in the building, was devastated by the destruction.

"It's sad," she said. "Not a good way to start the new year."

Sullivan's 81 year old grandmother tripped and fell while walking to check on the family. She was transported to a hospital and received treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

Nine people in total were displaced. The chief of the Boston Fire Department estimates $700,000 of damage.