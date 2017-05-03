Crews Become Sick While Responding to Unattended Death

First responders became sick Wednesday at a Massachusetts home where an unattended death took place, according to officials.

Hazardous materials crews went to a house on Anna Street in Haverhill to investigate what made responders ill, according to the Essex County district attorney's office.

The death is not considered suspicious, and while details remain limited, the DA's office says that the hazmat situation did not cause it. The name of the person who died has not been released.

It was not immediately clear how many people were sickened, and their conditions were not known.